63-year-old man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem; woman charged in death

A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing death of a man earlier the same day, authorities said.

Crystal Lakita Spencer James, 32, of East Devonshire Street is charged with murder in the death of Archie Nash, Winston-Salem police said.

James was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. James is scheduled to appear Thursday in Forsyth District Court.

Nash, 63, was stabbed to death inside a home in the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue, police said.

Nash was found dead by police about 5:30 a.m. in a house at 820 N. Cameron Ave.

Winston-Salem police believe Nash was stabbed during a disturbance with an acquaintance.

Nash's death is the city's sixth homicide so far this year, as compared to two homicides during this time in 2022, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.