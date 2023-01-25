63-year-old man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem.

A Winston-Salem man was stabbed to death Wednesday inside a home in the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue, authorities said.

Archie Nash, 63, was found dead by police about 5:30 a.m. in a house at 820 N. Cameron Ave.

Winston-Salem police believe Nash was stabbed during a disturbance with an acquaintance.

The incident doesn't appear to be a random act of violence, police said.

Detectives are investigating Nash's death.

Nash's death is the city's sixth homicide so far this year, as compared to two homicides during this time in 2022, police said.

