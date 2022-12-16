67 guns seized, 250 violent-offender arrests. New juvenile intervention team at Forsyth sheriff's office getting results.

A juvenile intervention team with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office seized 67 guns and arrested more than 250 violent offenders in the past six months, the sheriff's office said Thursday in a news release.

The Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team also seized 17 vehicles, including three stolen vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

The team also seized 4 pounds of marijuana valued at $25,100, cocaine valued at $2,600 and methamphetamines, the sheriff's office said.

The team has made 286 arrests, charged 91 people with possession of illegal narcotics and served 31 juvenile petitions, the sheriff's office said. The team has enrolled 48 juveniles in its "transforming teens" program, contacted 98 parents and guardians of juveniles as well as attending 47 community events.

The team works with specialized teams within the Winston-Salem Police Department, the sheriff's office said.

The team began on May 28 after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved its funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, the sheriff's office said. The team works to foster positive relationships between juveniles and law enforcement officers.

The team consists of eight deputies, including two supervisors.

In October, the team joined Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Pastor Greg Jones with Healing Force Ministries Inc. on an educational and historical trip through Atlanta and Alabama with 23 local juveniles, the sheriff's office said.

"So many times, we look at the situation in our communities hoping and longing for success, but the truth of the matter is there is no success without sacrifice," Kimbrough said. "There must be a sacrifice of time, resources, manpower, and funding.

"We are grateful for the success this unit has accomplished because of the sacrifices made in the last six months," Kimbrough said.

The team assisted with projects and events sponsored by local community organizations to reach high-risk youth in Forsyth County, the sheriff's office said. The team also works with the sheriff's office's School Resource Officer Program to provide resources and connect young people with community resource programs.

Al Jabbar, the president of the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP, praised the team.

"I will say hats off to a program that has shown these kinds of results," Jabbar said. "The question is ... it takes dollars to be able to continue these type of programs."

During the summer, about 20 deputies assigned to the team, the SRO program and other specialized teams worked together in preventing any homicides in Winston-Salem during the July, the sheriff's office said.

The team's deputies speak with juveniles at recreation centers, community centers, schools and neighborhoods to provide these young people with role models, the sheriff's office said. The team also focuses on removing violent offenders from the community and holding them accountable for their actions.