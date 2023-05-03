A 69-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot do death on Tuesday night, the city's 22nd homicide of year and the city's fourth since April 22, when a woman was killed and four others injured in a shooting at Happy Hill Park.

Police responded at 7:10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Barry Street.

When officers arrived, they found William Bell Jr., 69, of Old Greensboro Road lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Bell died at the scene.

His death is the city’s 22nd homicide this year, as compared with 19 homicides during the same time period in 2022, police said.

“We continue to investigate the unsolved homicides and will promptly provide updates whenever warrants are obtained for suspects,” said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday. “All of these investigations remain open and are active.”

Winston-Salem’s 21st homicide happened Sunday when a man was fatally injured by gunfire.

Winston-Salem police responded at 4:19 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Anson Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Carlos Leon Rice, 21, who died at the scene, police said.

The shootings this week continue a trend of shootings that started April 22, when a woman was shot to death and four others injured during a gathering at Happy Hill Park.

Beatrice Maxine Knights, 21, was shot during the party, which was being held in a park shelter and attracted more than 200 people.

Knight's family gathered for a vigil last week and urged local residents to share any information they might know about her death.

Meanwhile, Miguel Thomas Ortiz, 41, of Kernersville was shot to death April 27.

Police responded at 11:26 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of North Liberty Street after a report of a traffic crash at the intersection of East 14th Street and Highland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found Ortiz dead inside a vehicle that had hit a utility pole. Investigators determined that Ortiz was shot in his car in the intersection of 14th Street and North Liberty Street.

On April 23, Javar Warren Smith, 31, of North Cherry Street, was fatally stabbed, and another man was charged in connection with Smith's death.

Officers responded at 11:19 a.m. to a reported stabbing on Cherry Street and found Smith suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said. Smith died at the scene.

Officers later found a suspect, Jeriel Donnell Friday, 33, of North Cherry Street at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and charged him with murder, police said.

Friday was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.