 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

71-year-old man who was person of interest in shooting death kills himself

  • Updated
  • 0

A Surry County man, who was a person of interest in the shooting death of another man, was found dead Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Thursday.

Michael Patrick Alford, 71, of Golf Course Road near Pilot Mountain was questioned about the death of Vincent Lee Bray, 65. Bray was found dead and sitting on a lawn mower at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Golf Course Road, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bray had been shot to death, the sheriff’s office said.

Alford was being interviewed by investigators with the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation, when abruptly ended the interview and walked away from the sheriff’s office in Dobson.

Alford was reported missing Tuesday to the sheriff’s office by his wife, the sheriff’s office said. His wife hadn’t spoken with Alford since he was interviewed at the sheriff’s office.

At 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call in the 400 block of Shoals Road in Pinnacle about a report of possible suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

People are also reading…

Deputies then found Alford dead in a field with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators determined that Bray and Alford had a history of disagreements in past years.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

US Republicans block contentious Senate abortion rights vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert