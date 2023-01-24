71-year-old Winston-Salem man injured in drive-by shooting

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded in drive-by shooting Tuesday in the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:58 p.m. to a reported shooting on North Dunleith Avenue, police said.

Phillip Lewis Degraffenreaidt, 71, of Temple Avenue was outside when a burgundy vehicle traveled past him and someone inside the vehicle fired a gun several times, police said.

Degraffenreaidt was struck once, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.