77-year-old convicted of fatally shooting 35-year-old in Winston-Salem

Dresel said earlier that evening, Stewart had pulled into the parking lot of the auto body shop in one car, followed by another car with several people, including a man named Robert Joe. Robert Joe had been living with Stewart. Williams and Joe started arguing over money Joe apparently owed to Williams. Stewart joined the altercation, Dresel said.

During the argument, Williams displayed a .22-caliber pistol but put it away after he calmed down. That whole exchange was captured by surveillance video. After the argument died down, everyone, including Williams and Stewart, moved out of view of the surveillance camera. According to witnesses, everyone talked and had beers.

Erica Spatcher, who was among the group, told Winston-Salem police that suddenly, Stewart pulled out a gun and shot Williams. William Soukup, Stewart's attorney, said Stewart was afraid Williams was going to shoot him.

The prosecution had challenges, Dresel said. Spatcher, who was the only witness who said she saw the shooting, moved out of Forsyth County and has refused to cooperate with prosecutors. And if the case had gone to trial, there was a chance that Soukup would have argued some form of imperfect self-defense, Dresel said.

And the surveillance footage does not capture the shooting, she said.