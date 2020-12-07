77-year-old indicted in fatal Winston-Salem shooting

A 77-year-old Winston-Salem man has been indicted on charges that he fatally shot another man after an argument in 2017.

Henry Gilbert Stewart of Crosland Hill Drive was indicted Nov. 30 on one count of voluntary manslaughter. He is accused of killing 35-year-old Henry Devon Williams on March 25, 2017. Stewart was initially charged with murder.

According to an autopsy report, Williams died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The bullet injured Williams' aorta and right lung, the report said.

Williams was shot outside a tire shop, the autopsy report said. Police have not said what the argument was about.

Winston-Salem police said officers responded to the shooting at 3313 Old Lexington Road at 6:52 p.m. Williams was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.

Search warrants said officers reviewed video surveillance showing Williams and Stewart arguing. One witness told police that he saw the two men arguing inside of a business on Lexington Road. The two men were asked to leave, according to the search warrant.