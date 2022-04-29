$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking crew that got thousands of dollars worth of cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office and court documents.

Daluis Alejandro Javier Guzman was found guilty Thursday by a Forsyth County jury on a slew of drug charges. Those include conspiring to traffic in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine by possession and possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He was also convicted of three counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance at his apartment, his store and a vehicle.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave Guzman three consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 29 years, 8 months and a maximum of 38 years, 5 months in prison.

During the weeklong trial, Guzman represented himself, with assistance from criminal defense attorney Jerry Jordan. Penn Broyhill and Mark Parent, assistant district attorneys, prosecuted the case.

Winston-Salem police arrested Guzman, 31, of Power Plant Circle, on Feb. 28, 2020 after a yearlong investigation involving the police department, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, State Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to a search warrant, law-enforcement officers obtained permission to intercept cellphones for Guzman and others through a three-judge panel chosen by the Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

On Feb. 28, 2020, police seized more than 8 kilograms of cocaine that had a street value of $800,000. Police also seized cash and large amounts of drug paraphernalia, including kilogram presses, according to prosecutors.

Winston-Salem police have also arrested numerous other individuals, including Guzman's girlfriend, Dorka Gomez-Rosario. Gomez-Rosario has been indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspire to traffic in cocaine and sell and deliver cocaine. Her case is pending.

Lewis Frebrillet also has been indicted for possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and conspire to traffic in cocaine.

Four other people have pleaded guilty to various drug charges coming out of the investigation, according to Broyhill. Those people are Carlos Cerda Peralta, Billy Dee Ingram, Marquice Kelly and Jonathan Little.

Hall also issued fines against Guzman of more than $500,000.

