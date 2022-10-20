9-year-old locked overnight in dog kennel, Davidson County authorities say. 3 charged.

Three Davidson County residents are facing child-abuse charges after authorities found a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel early Wednesday morning near Lexington.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 6:50 a.m. from a resident reporting that a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight at a home on Cress Road, officials said. The home is about 13 miles south of Lexington.

The child's parents, Sarah Lynette Starr, 30, and Jonathan Scott Starr, 32, both of Cress Road, are charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and false imprisonment.

The Starrs are accused of padlocking the child in a dog cage and forcing the child to sleep outdoors in the kennel without proper food or clothing in frigid temperatures, according to arrest warrants.

The low temperature Wednesday morning in Lexington was 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The child suffered serious mental or emotional injury, a warrant said.

Shelly Lucille Barnes, 36, of Cress Road is charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment as well as possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonathan Starr, Sarah Starr and Barnes are jailed in Davidson County with the Starrs’ bonds set at $100,000 and Barnes’ bond set at $300,000, the sheriff’s office said.

All three are scheduled to appear Nov. 10 in Davidson District Court.

At the home on Cress Road, deputies forced their way into the dog kennel and took the child to medical crews at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then forced their way into the home found the child’s mother and two other children inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The children found inside were also taken to emergency medical technicians at the scene but had no obvious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Workers with the Davidson County Department of Social Services were also called to the home.

The 9-year-old was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

The Davidson County Department of Social Services has taken protective custody of the three children found on Cress Road.

Authorities said two additional children who live at the home were found safe at their school.