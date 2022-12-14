90-year-old Winston-Salem woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in her driveway.

A 90-year-old Winston-Salem woman is dead after she was hit in her driveway by a pickup truck, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 11:32 a.m. on Dec. 7, Winston-Salem police officers went to a house in the 1700 block of Huntington Woods Court on a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Officers learned that Zella Ruth Norris was walking in the house's driveway when she was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by James Harold Houck, 83, who lived in the same house. An obituary lists James Harold Houck as one of Norris' two brothers.

Norris was taken to a local medical facility where she later died, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. The obituary said Norris died on Dec. 8. Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Winston-Salem police said in a news release that no additional information was available.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit has taken over the investigation. Winston-Salem police has notified Norris's next of kin.

Norris' death is the 21st motor vehicle fatality of this year, as compared with 28 at the same time in 2021.

