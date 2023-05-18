A 15-year-old male juvenile was shot Thursday in his head in a Thomasville home, authorities said. The juvenile is in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Thomasville police were dispatched at 11 a.m. to the 100 block of Johnia Court on a reported gunshot victim, police said.

Officers then found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head in the home's front bedroom, police said. Officers administered life-saving measures until Davidson County emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene.

Thomasville police didn't identify the victim who was inside the home on Johnia Court before he was shot, police said.

The victim was initially taken to Thomasville Medical Center, police said. The victim was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Thomasville police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.