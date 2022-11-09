A 16-year-old girl is wounded in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded Wednesday on Cole Road in Winston-Salem's southeastern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 4:55 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Cole Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a girl near the carport of the home, police said. The girl had sustained a minor gunshot wound to her foot.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators determined that a suspect vehicle was seen traveling on Cole Road when its occupants began firing guns toward the home, police said.

The teen was on the carport with several other juveniles at the time of shooting, police said. The girl was gazed in her foot by a bullet.

Gunfire also struck the home and two unoccupied vehicles parked in the driveway, police said.

The suspect vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, police said. No one else was injured during the incident.

Officers found 30 shell casings at the scene, police said. Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.