A 20 year-old Clemmons man is arrested and charged with statutory rape

A Clemmons man has been charged with statutory rape, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday evening

Nicholas Alexander Parrish, 20, was arrested and charged with one felony count of statutory rape, one felony count of statutory sex offense, two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, the sheriff’s office said. Since the victim is a minor, authorities will not be releasing any further information.

Parrish was given a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.

