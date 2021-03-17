A 4-year-old was shot last year. The man who failed to secure the gun was arrested Friday, Winston-Salem police say.

Winston-Salem police have charged a man with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to what authorities say was the accidental shooting of a 4-year-old boy last year.

Police arrested Tyshaun Grant Crump, 36, and he is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Stanly County Jail. Police worked with the U.S. Marshals Office to find Crump in Albemarle and take him into custody on Friday.

The shooting happened on May 8, 2020. At 12:40 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers went to the 200 block of Countryside Court on a reported shooting. They found a 4-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his face. The boy was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

In a statement Wednesday, police said the boy's 8-year-old sibling found the gun and accidentally shot the boy. At the time of the incident, Crump was dating the children's mother, police said. Police said Crump had the gun and had failed to secure it.

Investigators obtained a warrant for arrest for Crump on Jan. 12.

Police said they would not be releasing any other details.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.