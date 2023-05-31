Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Someone fired shots into a house early Wednesday, injuring a 7-year-old child and a 12-year-old juvenile, Winston-Salem police said.

The 7-year-old child was shot twice and listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery, police said.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East 24th Street at 12:15 a.m. to investigate gunshots reported by the city’s ShotSpotter detection system.

Officers were told that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at a home on East 24th Street, they found the 7-year-old child who had been shot in the torso and the hand.

The child was taken to a local hospital and into surgery, police said.

The 12-year-old, who was also at the home, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released, police said. It was unclear whether the 12-year-old was shot.

Police didn’t identify the victims by their names or their genders.

The shooting didn't appear to be a random act of violence, police said. Police are investigating the incident.

Police Chief William H. Penn Jr. issued a statement Wednesday about the shooting.

"I am angered, as all citizens in our community, should be, by the shooting that occurred early this morning on 24th Street, which injured two young innocent members of our community," Penn said. "The Winston-Salem Police Department is praying for the recovery of the children and working tirelessly to identify the suspects in this heinous act of violence."

Lamar Thomas, a neighbor, said he was asleep when the shooting happened and was awakened by his dogs and the police lights.

Thomas said he doesn’t know the victims, but he often spoke to the their family members when they stood outside of their home.

Thomas said he didn’t think anything like this would happen in the neighborhood as he considers 24th Street generally quiet in the one year that he has lived there.

Eva Santa Lopez, another neighbor, said her husband heard the gunfire. Lopez also said she doesn’t know the victims.

Gunfire often happens in the neighborhood along 24th street, she said.

Lopez and her husband want to move from the neighborhood because of the gun violence, she said. The couple has four children.

Another neighbor said his three children sometimes played with the 7-year-old child and 12-year-old teen. The neighbor said he doesn’t feel safe in the neighborhood, where he has lived for eight years.

The neighbor declined to identify himself to a Journal reporter because he wants to maintain his privacy.

East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said she does not know enough about the shooting to talk specifically about it, but said it demonstrates — once again — that “something is not right” in society.

“I think it is becoming so common that it is not the exception anymore,” she said. “It is tragic that there is such a blatant disrespect for human life.

"We have got to get a hold of that," Scippio said. "We need to figure out where we have gone awry with this gun violence across the nation. There is so much hate. People see it on the television screen. If I see people being rude on TV, I should not be rude to you in real life, but that is how we condition ourselves. We really have to assess our values.”

Scippio said the incident does demonstrate that the city acted wisely in adopting the ShotSpotter technology that alerted police.

“I think it is wonderful,” she said. “It gets the police there quickly. Whatever technology we can use to provide a better service is key. We are short staffed, and we are going to have to rely a lot on modern technology to help us.”

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.