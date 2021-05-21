 Skip to main content
A 79-year-old Thomasville woman accused of embezzling $150,000 from church
A 79-year-old Thomasville woman accused of embezzling $150,000 from church

A 79-year-old Thomasville woman faces charges of embezzlement and forgery after she was accused of taking more than $150,000 from her employer, Liberty Baptist Church of Thomasville, authorities said Friday.

Betty Fowler Collins of Kennedy Road was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of embezzlement and eight counts of forgery, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Collins was taken to the Davidson County Jail with her bond set at $25,000, the sheriff's office said. Collins is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Collins is accused of forging bank checks drawn from the account of Liberty Baptist Church and embezzling the money from January 2009 to August 2020, according to three arrest warrants.

The sheriff's office began its investigation in this case two months ago, the sheriff's office said. When the offenses occurred, Collins served as the church's secretary-treasurer.

Collins held that position until August 2020, the sheriff's office said. 

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

