A Catawba County ambulance is stolen from a Winston-Salem restaurant's parking lot

A Catawba County ambulance was stolen Friday from a Winston-Salem restaurant's parking lot after the keys were left in its ignition, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11:16 a.m. after Catawba County emergency medical technicians had taken a patient to a local hospital and later parked their ambulance at Cagney's Kitchen at 2201 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem police said.

The ambulance was left running because of the refrigerated drugs inside the vehicle, police said.

However, the vehicle was accidentally left unsecured with the keys in its ignition, police said. A person then entered the vehicle's front driver's seat and drove from the scene.

The ambulance was later found in the Iredell County with the assistance of the N.C. Highway Patrol, police said.

