A Davidson County animal rescue group is conducting a letter writing campaign regarding a Lexington woman accused of animal cruelty

A Davidson County grand jury indicted Salgado on a charge of felony cruelty to an animal Jan. 31 in Davidson Superior Court, a court record shows. Salgado is scheduled to appear March 25 in Davidson Superior Court.

The indictment described Nina as an 8-month-old female retriever mixed dog, which was owned by Salgado.

Paula Barkley, a co-founder of the Davidson County Animal Alliance, said that her organization is staging the letter-writing campaign about Salgado and the charges against her because “we want to the district attorney to know that the community is watching this case.”

"The entire community was outraged by the case," Barkley said. “We want justice for this dog.”

On its Facebook page, the alliance said it paid for the medical treatment for Nina after a Davidson County Animal Control officer seized the dog and took it the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

A veterinarian told the group that Nina’s injures were too severe for her to live pain free, and that Nina "was humanly euthanized to end her nightmare to two weeks of agonizing pain, hunger and thirst," the alliance wrote on its Facebook page.