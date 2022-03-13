A Davidson County animal rescue group is conducting a letter writing campaign regarding a Lexington woman accused of animal cruelty

An animal rescue organization is conducting a letter-writing campaign regarding a Lexington woman accused of abusing her dog last October.
The Davidson County Animal Alliance posted information Thursday on its Facebook page about the dog named Nina and her accused abuser, Isabel Perez Salgado.
The organization urged people to write letters about the case to District Attorney Garry Frank of Davidson County.
Frank said Friday that his office has received 20 to 30 letters regarding the case. Frank declined to comment further about the matter.
Salgado, 27, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, and charged with felony cruelty to an animal, according to an arrest warrant.
Salgado is accused of not taking her dog, Nina, to a veterinarian after she was told by a Davidson County Animal Control officer to do so, the warrant said. The dog had been struck by a car a week earlier, which caused Nina to suffer a broken back.
Salgado also is accused of locking her dog in the crawlspace of a house without food or water, the warrant said.
Salgado was released from custody on Oct. 27 after she posted a $1,000 bond, according to court records.
A Davidson County grand jury indicted Salgado on a charge of felony cruelty to an animal Jan. 31 in Davidson Superior Court, a court record shows. Salgado is scheduled to appear March 25 in Davidson Superior Court.
The indictment described Nina as an 8-month-old female retriever mixed dog, which was owned by Salgado.
Paula Barkley, a co-founder of the Davidson County Animal Alliance, said that her organization is staging the letter-writing campaign about Salgado and the charges against her because “we want to the district attorney to know that the community is watching this case.”
"The entire community was outraged by the case," Barkley said. “We want justice for this dog.”
On its Facebook page, the alliance said it paid for the medical treatment for Nina after a Davidson County Animal Control officer seized the dog and took it the Davidson County Animal Shelter.
A veterinarian told the group that Nina’s injures were too severe for her to live pain free, and that Nina "was humanly euthanized to end her nightmare to two weeks of agonizing pain, hunger and thirst," the alliance wrote on its Facebook page.
Salgado couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.
Salgado’s husband has told FOX8/WGHP that Ryan Addison of Mocksville is his wife’s attorney. The television station is the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Addison also couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.
