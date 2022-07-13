 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Davidson County grand jury indicts a High Point man on charges related to an overdose death

  • 0
Larento Valentino Grady Jr.

Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of 2801 Craig Point Road, High Point, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

 THOMASVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Davidson County grand jury has indicted a High Point man on charges related to an overdose death last year in Thomasville, authorities said Wednesday.

Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of Craig Point Road was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and death by distribution, Thomasville police said.

Thomasville and High Point police arrested Grady Wednesday at his home without incident, police said. 

Grady was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Grady is scheduled to appear July 18 in Davidson District Court. 

On May 28, 2021, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of James Avenue and found Jacob Fields, 35, dead, police said. An autopsy showed that Fields died of from a fentanyl overdose, police said.

Investigators identified Grady as the supplier of fentanyl to Fields, police said. Thomasville detectives worked with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office who presented the case to the grand jury.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

India is set to become the most populous country in 2023, UN says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert