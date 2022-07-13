A Davidson County grand jury indicts a High Point man on charges related to an overdose death

A Davidson County grand jury has indicted a High Point man on charges related to an overdose death last year in Thomasville, authorities said Wednesday.

Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of Craig Point Road was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and death by distribution, Thomasville police said.

Thomasville and High Point police arrested Grady Wednesday at his home without incident, police said.

Grady was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Grady is scheduled to appear July 18 in Davidson District Court.

On May 28, 2021, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of James Avenue and found Jacob Fields, 35, dead, police said. An autopsy showed that Fields died of from a fentanyl overdose, police said.

Investigators identified Grady as the supplier of fentanyl to Fields, police said. Thomasville detectives worked with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office who presented the case to the grand jury.