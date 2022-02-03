A Davidson County man is facing sex-offense charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a girl, authorities said Thursday.
Jacob Allen Lee Fisher, 22, of Beckner Road is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15 and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
The offenses are alleged to have happened from September 2019 to December 2019.
Fisher was being held in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, a court record shows. Her is scheduled to appear Feb. 28 in Davidson District Court.
In October 2021, investigators with the sheriff’s office received a report of possible sexual abuse involving a minor, the sheriff’s office said.
A juvenile victim disclosed being sexually abused by a family friend to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives then spoke with Fisher, the sheriff’s office said.
“As a result of all information gathered, Fisher was formally charged,” the sheriff’s office said.
After he was arrested, Fisher was required to provide his fingerprints and a DNA sample, according to a court record.
