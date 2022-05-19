 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Davidson County man is sentenced to federal prison after he is convicted of sexual exploitation of minors

A Davidson County man was sentenced Thursday to 170 months in federal prison, followed by a 15-year term of supervised release for sexual exploitation of minors, authorities said.

Robert Hoyt Reece, 39, was identified by federal and local law enforcement agencies as being involved in the receipt and distribution of child pornography and solicitation of sexually explicit images from two minors, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Court records show that FBI agents linked Reece with possessing child pornography and communicating with minors across the country, the Justice Department said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Reece’s residence in April 2021 where they confiscated multiple devices containing images and videos of child pornography, the Justice Department said.

Reece admitted to officers that he had used multiple devices and applications to access child pornography, the Justice Department said. Investigators determined that Reece was communicating with two out-of-state minors and soliciting sexually images from them.

Reece was charged in October 2021 with one count of coercion or enticement of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of possession of child pornography, and two counts of sexual exploitation of minors, the Justice Department said.

In January, Reece pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography, the Justice Department said.

