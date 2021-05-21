 Skip to main content
A Davie County man is shot to death; another man is charged in his death
A Davie County man is shot to death; another man is charged in his death

A Davie County man was shot to death Thursday, and another man was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said Friday.

Davie County sheriff's deputies and Mocksville police responded to a report of gunfire at 115 Pointe House Lane in Mocksville, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.

After the deputies and the officers arrived on the scene at 5:23 p.m., they found Kenyon Calontre Tatum, 26, with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. The suspected shooter, Jyquarius Terrelle Dalton, 24, of Hickory Drive in Mocksville was at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Tatum was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

Tatum was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Tatum's death, the sheriff's office said. Tatum was being held Friday in the Davie County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

