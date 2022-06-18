A driver crashes his vehicle on Interstate 40 East in Winston-Salem after gunshots hit his vehicle

A driver crashed his vehicle Saturday on Interstate 40 East near Clemmonsville Road after his vehicle was struck by gunfire, authorities said.
While the driver was being treated at a local hospital, his condition deteriorated, Winston-Salem police said.
His injuries from the crash are now being listed as critical and life threatening, police said.
Police didn't identify the driver.
Officers responded at 4:49 p.m. to a reported discharging of firearms into an occupied vehicle on the highway, police said. When police arrived on the scene, they found the crashed vehicle, which had gunshot damage to it.
The driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant, wasn't shot, but he suffered injuries in the crash, police said.
The investigation into the incident is in the early stages, and the police didn't provide any further details about it.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
