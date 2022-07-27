A Forsyth County driver gets 5 to 7 years in crash that left 75-year-old woman dead

A Forsyth County driver was drunk and had opiates in her system when she collided head-on with another car, killing a 75-year-old woman in 2019, a Forsyth County prosecutor said.

Rachel Lynn Workman, 40, of Arcola Court, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of felony death by motor vehicle in the death of Priscilla Elizabeth Fisher, 75, on Dec. 21, 2019.

Judge Edwin G. Wilson of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Workman to a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Aaron Berlin said that at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 2019, Workman was driving southwest on Gumtree Road when she crossed the double yellow line and struck the car Fisher was driving in a head-on collision. Berlin said that Workman had accelerated just before the crash and did not apply her brakes or try other ways to avoid the collision.

Fisher died at the scene. Workman went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Before the fatal crash, Berlin said Workman almost crashed into two other cars, which were able to swerve off the road.

Berlin said Trooper James White with the N.C. State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation and went to the hospital, where he administered field sobriety tests. White also got a search warrant to get a blood sample from Workman that was analyzed by the State Crime Lab. The blood results showed that Workman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.19 percent, which is higher than the legal limit of 0.08 percent. She also tested positive for opiates and THC.

J.D. Byers, Workman's attorney, said Wednesday that Workman was a member of the U.S. Army and the U.S. National Guard. She served 13 months in Iraq, working as a medic and an ammunitions specialist, Byers said.

Byers said Workman saw some horrible things while in Iraq, leading to her developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

"That's no excuse," he said. "That was the root of what happened."

Soon after her arrest, she got in-patient treatment at a facility run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It was a 28-day program. Byers said she followed up with out-patient treatment.

Byers said Workman is remorseful.

"She sat in my office this morning and just balled," he said.

At the hearing Wednesday morning, she wanted to apologize to Fisher's family but didn't get a chance because the family did not attend the hearing, Byers said.

Byers asked Wilson to consider a long probationary sentence, but Berlin asked for an active sentence. According to Byers, Wilson said he appreciated Workman's military service but couldn't ignore the fact that someone died as a result of Workman's actions.

Berlin said, "While I am grateful for Ms. Workman's service to our country, these are the probable consequences any time a person drinks and drives."