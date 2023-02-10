Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court says he will rule by Feb. 17 on a request to move the murder trial of Molly Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, to Winston-Salem from Davidson County.

Their attorneys argued in court Friday that extensive social-media comments about the case has potentially affected potential jurors in Davidson County, preventing Molly Corbett and Martens from getting a fair trial in late June.

The case has attracted intense and widespread media coverage, including international news coverage, Hall said. Prosecutors as well as Molly Corbett and Martens and their attorneys are entitled to fair and impartial jurors in the case, Hall said.

"Justice comes first," Hall said.

Corbett, 39, and Martens, 72, are facing second-degree murder charges in the 2015 death of her husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett. Jason Corbett, 39, was found dead in the home he shared with Molly Corbett Aug. 2, 2015.

Molly Corbett and Martens are accused of brutally beating Jason Corbett to death with a baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. Molly Corbett and Martens have claimed self-defense, saying that Jason Corbett attacked them and threatened their lives.

Molly Corbett and Martens were convicted at a high-profile trial in August 2017 of second-degree murder and were each sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison.

However, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the convictions, finding that the trial judge made prejudicial decisions that prevented Corbett and Martens from mounting a defense. The N.C. Supreme Court affirmed the lower appellate court’s ruling, sending the case back to Davidson County for a re-trial.

That re-trial is set to start the week of June 26 in Davidson Superior Court.

Alan Martin, an assistant district attorney in Davidson County, argued most of the people who posted negative comments on social media about Molly Corbett and Martens live in Ireland.

Social media hasn’t created a chaotic environment in Davidson County, where the trial attorneys would select jurors for the second trial, Martin said.