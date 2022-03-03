 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Forsyth County man faces a murder charge and other offenses in Feb. 9 shooting in Rockingham County
0 Comments
top story

A Forsyth County man faces a murder charge and other offenses in Feb. 9 shooting in Rockingham County

  • 0

A Forsyth County man is facing a murder charge and other offenses in connection with the Feb. 9 shooting death of another man and the wounding of a second man, authorities said Thursday.

Terrion Isiah Vincent, 21, of Scofield Road in Rural Hall is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.

Vincent is accused of killing Rivien Daniels and wounding Quantez Moore in a shooting last month in Rockingham County, the sheriff's office said. Vincent was being held Thursday in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

Four juveniles have been into custody in connection with this case, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

About 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, Moore, 30, was shot several times and was taken to a hospital, the television station reported. Deputies then went to a home on Moir Mill Road in Rockingham County and found Daniels, 29, dead, the sheriff's office said.

A week before the shooting, Moore had been arrested on conspiracy charges after he was accused of exchanging stolen FedEx packages for illegal drugs, the television station reported.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Moir Mill Road and found 14 marijuana plants, slightly more than $2,000 and some cell phones, FOX8 reported.

Moore posted his bond and was released from custody a few days later, FOX8 reported. Investigators haven't publicly linked the theft of the FedEx packages to the shooting.

Terrion Isiah Vincent

Vincent

 Rockingham County Sheriff

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN to start discussing a new global plastics treaty

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert