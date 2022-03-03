A Forsyth County man faces a murder charge and other offenses in Feb. 9 shooting in Rockingham County

A Forsyth County man is facing a murder charge and other offenses in connection with the Feb. 9 shooting death of another man and the wounding of a second man, authorities said Thursday.

Terrion Isiah Vincent, 21, of Scofield Road in Rural Hall is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.

Vincent is accused of killing Rivien Daniels and wounding Quantez Moore in a shooting last month in Rockingham County, the sheriff's office said. Vincent was being held Thursday in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

Four juveniles have been into custody in connection with this case, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

About 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, Moore, 30, was shot several times and was taken to a hospital, the television station reported. Deputies then went to a home on Moir Mill Road in Rockingham County and found Daniels, 29, dead, the sheriff's office said.