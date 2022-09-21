A Forsyth County man faces multiple drug charges involving fentanyl, heroin and cocaine

A Forsyth County man was jailed Wednesday on multiple drugs charges involving various amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, court records show.

Charles Denard Miller, 46, of Shulbrook Drive near Walkertown is charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a house to keep and sell a controlled substance, according to arrest warrants.

Miller also is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon, the warrants say.

A Kernersville police officer accused Miller of possessing with intent to sell 5.69 ounces of cocaine and 10.36 ounces of fentanyl, according to an arrest warrant. The officer also accused Miller of maintaining a house on Shulbrook Drive to store and sell heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, another warrant said.

Officers seized $1,245 after they searched that house, a court record shows.

Miller is accused of possessing a plastic bag that contained a controlled substance, according to an arrest warrant.

Miller is accused of possessing a handgun after he was convicted of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine in Cabarrus Superior Court in April 1998, another warrant said.

A judge had sentenced Miller to serve 18 months in prison, the warrant said.

Miller was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, a court record shows. Miller is scheduled to appear Thursday in Forsyth District Court.