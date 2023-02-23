A Forsyth County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term Tuesday after a jury convicted of him of multiple sex offenses involving a 13-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.

James Aaron Glenn, 52, was found guilty of statutory rape of a child, second-degree rape, statutory sexual offense with a child, second-degree sexual offense and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Glenn to serve 55 to 76 years in prison, the district attorney's office said.

On April 23, 2018, Winston-Salem police received a call from doctors at the Downtown Health Plaza about a child who had medical symptoms connected to a sexual assault, the district attorney's office said.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted, the district attorney's office said.

At that time, Glenn was a handyman who was hired to do repair work at the victim’s home, the district attorney's office said. The girl was at her home alone when Glenn knocked on the door and said that he was there to fix a broken window.

Glenn entered the home, and a short time later he came into the victim’s bedroom, the district attorney's office said. Glenn told the girl to take her clothes off.

When she refused, he grabbed her by the arm and pushed her onto the bed and told her “If you don’t do it, I’ll kill you right here, right now," the district attorney’s office said.

The girl complied and she was sexually assaulted, the district attorney’s office said. Glenn was accused of threatening to kill the girl if she told anyone about what had happened.

The girl experienced pain and other symptoms, which led her mother to take her to the Downtown Health Plaza. The girl initially told medical personnel about her abuse.

Detectives then connected the girl's sexual assault to Glenn, the district attorney's office said.