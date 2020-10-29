A Forsyth County man indicted for murder in the death of his roommate. Roommate was killed, dismembered, taken to another county and burned in a car.

Henry C. Williams, Nicholas Williams' father, told the Journal last year that he knew something was wrong when he couldn't reach his son. He said family members frequently spoke and when Nic Williams didn't return calls or texts from his sister or his parents, the family became concerned.

Henry Williams and his wife went to their son's house on Feb. 11, 2019. Henry Williams said he went around the house and saw his son's car backed up to the garage. The garage door was open, and Rochelle was at the house.

Rochelle told Henry Williams that his son was in the hospital but he said he did not know which one. Henry Williams and his wife got back into their car, taking Rochelle with them. But Rochelle asked the couple to stop the car.

"He said, 'Pull over. I think he's actually at some apartments,'" Williams said. Rochelle told Henry Williams that the hospital story was not true. Rochelle then directed them to Bethabara Garden Apartments on Hickory Knoll Road. Henry Williams and his wife went there to look for their son. After an hour, they returned to their son's house.