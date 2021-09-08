 Skip to main content
A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy confiscates a gun from a Parkland High School student
A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy confiscates a gun from a Parkland High School student

A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy confiscated a handgun Wednesday from a Parkland High School student a week after a Mount Tabor High School student was shot at that high school, authorities said.

The deputy, who works as a school-resource officer at Parkland High, searched the student and found the gun, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.  

"It was a community member that alerted us to the possibility of this particular weapon on campus today," the sheriff's office tweeted. "And for that, we are grateful."

The student, who is accused of possessing the gun, will face charges for having a weapon on school grounds, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office didn't identify the student.

"Please know that no students or staff were threatened or harmed, (and) there was no altercation," the sheriff's office tweeted. "We always take these matters seriously.

"We appreciate students (and) parents making us aware about anything that is of concern," the sheriff's office said. "If you see something or know something, say something."

William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, died at a local hospital after he was shot last Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School. The alleged shooter is believed to be another Mount Tabor student, authorities have said.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the suspect's name, age and whether he has been charged, or any details they have about the circumstances leading to the shooting.

