A Forsyth County woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after a malnourished dog was found with no food, water or shelter, authorities said Friday.

Maquana Trinishe Wiyonda Simmons, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to an animal, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Simmons is accused of depriving necessary sustenance to the dog, the sheriff’s office said.

Simmons was released from custody on her written promise to appear April 20 in Forsyth District Court, the sheriff’s office said.

On March 8, a resident contacted the sheriff’s office about a dog being neglected in the backyard of a home, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide a location in Forsyth County where the dog was found.

A deputy saw a malnourished dog with no food, water or shelter, the sheriff’s office said. The dog, which was being kept inside a chain linked kennel, was emaciated with its ribs, spine and hip bones showing through its skin because of a lack of muscle and fat, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy contacted the dog’s owner, and she told the deputy that the animal was “very aggressive and, due to this, hadn’t received veterinary care since 2018,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies took the dog, Diamond, into their custody and took the animal to a local veterinary hospital for evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

A veterinarian recommended that the dog be euthanized because of its condition, the sheriff’s office said. Diamond was euthanized.