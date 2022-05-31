A Germanton man is facing a murder charge after a woman is killed

A Germanton man was arrested Saturday after a woman was killed, authorities said Tuesday.

Dennis William Stultz, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandy Smitherman, 38, of Germanton, said Capt. Don Johnson of the Stokes County Sheriff's Office.

Stultz was being held Tuesday night in the Stokes County Jail with no bond allowed, Johnson said. Stultz is scheduled to appear June 14 in Stokes District Court in Danbury.

Stokes County sheriff's deputies went to a home Saturday in the 1000 block of Rest Home Road in the Germanton community, Johnson said.

Deputies then found Smitherman at the scene, Johnson said.

Deputies and emergency medical technicians attempted life-saving measures, but Smitherman was pronounced dead, Johnson said.

Johnson declined to comment on any injuries that Smitherman suffered before she died.

An autopsy will be performed on Smitherman's body to determine her cause of death, Johnson said.

