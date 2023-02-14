A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in the death of a Winston-Salem man last month, authorities said.

Tyshaun Martrez Stevenson, 21, of Dayton Street was arrested Monday in Thomasville by police and U.S. Marshals, Winston-Salem police said.

Stevenson is charged with killing Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35, of Bedford Park Court on Jan. 30, police said.

Officers responded at 10:12 p.m. Jan. 30 to the 1000 block of Geneva Road near the main campus of Forsyth Technical Community College off Silas Creek Parkway to investigate a report of a man who had been shot, police said.

Police then received a second call reporting that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital.

Williams died at a local hospital, police said. Investigators determined that Williams had been shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Geneva Road during a fight.

Stevenson was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Forsyth District Court.