A Guilford man is facing multiple charges after leading Forsyth deputies on a chase

A Guilford County man is facing multiple charges after he led Forysth County sheriff's deputies on a chase that ended in Winston-Salem, authorities said Saturday.

Ralph McKinley Moore III, 37, of Stokesdale is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, speeding and other traffic violations, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Moore was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Forsyth District Court.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's 911 center received an alert about 11:30 a.m. Friday to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle connected with a crime in Rockingham County, the sheriff's office said.

About five minutes later, Forsyth County deputies saw a vehicle matching the description in the alert, and they attempted a traffic stop on that vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle's driver refused to stop, resulting in a chase.

The 15-minute chase began on Martin Street at Old Hollow Road in Walkertown and ended on Metropolitan Drive at Third Street in Winston-Salem, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a state-owned fence alongside U.S. 52, ending the chase, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported.

Deputies then arrested two people inside the vehicle, but deputies released the vehicle's passenger from custody.