A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Search warrants said Tuttle refused to turn the gun over. According to search warrants, Tuttle "clutched" the gun and told Woods to walk outside. Nykeon Woods attempted to give the marijuana back to Tuttle and Tuttle snatched the drugs and pulled the gun from his waistband, the search warrants alleged.

Tuttle then began shooting at Nykeon Woods. Malaka Knight was standing in the doorway when she was shot in the head, according to the search warrants.

She has since recovered and lives in South Carolina with her mother and her child, Foster said in court. Foster said Knight still suffers some memory loss.

Tuttle is also accused of discharging a weapon into the house on Caledonia Drive in May and several other homes in February 2020, according to court records.

On Tuesday morning, Alexander Stubbs, Tuttle's attorney, informed Craig that Tuttle did not want to take the plea offer. Tuttle said in court that he wanted to go to trial and was going to make a self-defense claim.