A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

A Winston-Salem man was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman from Georgia, leaving her critically injured, after a gun-for-drugs transaction last year went sideways.
Jordan Lamarte Tuttle, 20, of McCready Street entered what is known as an Alford plea to one count of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and several counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property as well as three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. An Alford plea means that Tuttle did not admit guilt but acknowledged that Forsyth County prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial.
Judge John O. Craig of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into two consecutive sentences that totaled a minimum of nine years, eight months, and a maximum of 14 years, one month.
Tuttle was accused of seriously injuring Malaka Knight, who was shot in the head.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said in court Tuesday that the trouble began when Knight's boyfriend, Nykeon Woods, contacted Tuttle and a co-defendant, Caleb Landrum, to get illegal drugs for a gun.
On May 11, 2020, Tuttle and Landrum traded a 9mm handgun for marijuana, according to search warrants. Foster said that Woods changed his mind and contacted Tuttle to get the gun back. All of this occurred at a house in the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive.
Search warrants said Tuttle refused to turn the gun over. According to search warrants, Tuttle "clutched" the gun and told Woods to walk outside. Nykeon Woods attempted to give the marijuana back to Tuttle and Tuttle snatched the drugs and pulled the gun from his waistband, the search warrants alleged.
Tuttle then began shooting at Nykeon Woods. Malaka Knight was standing in the doorway when she was shot in the head, according to the search warrants.
She has since recovered and lives in South Carolina with her mother and her child, Foster said in court. Foster said Knight still suffers some memory loss.
Tuttle is also accused of discharging a weapon into the house on Caledonia Drive in May and several other homes in February 2020, according to court records.
On Tuesday morning, Alexander Stubbs, Tuttle's attorney, informed Craig that Tuttle did not want to take the plea offer. Tuttle said in court that he wanted to go to trial and was going to make a self-defense claim.
Foster said in court that if Tuttle rejected the plea, she was going to seek an indictment for attempted first-degree murder. Craig told Tuttle that if that happened and he went to trial, he could face significantly more prison time if he were convicted. Craig said it would be wise for Tuttle to take the plea but added that as a judge, he could not force him to accept the plea arrangement.
After consulting with Stubbs, Tuttle changed his mind and accepted the plea deal.
Stubbs said in court that witnesses made inconsistent statements and if the case had gone to trial, he would have pointed to credibility issues with some of those witnesses.
The case against Landrum is still pending.
336-727-7326