A High Point man is charged with drug trafficking after he is accused of possessing a large amount of opioids

A High Point man was arrested Friday after he was accused of possessing 22 pounds of opioids, court records show.

LaKeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of East Green Drive is charged with trafficking in opium, maintaining a dwelling to store and sell a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to arrest warrants.

Lindsay is accused of storing and selling fentanyl from his house and possessing a clear plastic kilo wrapper to package a controlled substance, the warrants said. 

Lindsay is further accused of possessing a semi-automatic rifle after he was convicted in February 2018 of possession of stolen property in Guilford Superior Court, the warrants said.

Lindsay was being held Saturday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, according to court records.

Lindsay is scheduled to appear Sept. 6 in Forsyth District Court.

