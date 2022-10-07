A juvenile faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a Winston-Salem woman in August

A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Winston-Salem woman in August, authorities said Friday.

The juvenile has been charged murder in the death of Ashley Nichole Hartwell, 28, of East 17th Street, Winston-Salem police said.

The juvenile was scheduled to be taken Friday to a juvenile detention center, which is operated by the N.C. Department of Public Safety, police said.

Because the offender is a juvenile, police declined to release further information.

Hartwell was shot in her head Aug. 22 in the 1000 block of East 17th Street, police said at that time. Hartwell was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Aug. 22 to a house on East 17th Street, police said. The caller indicated that an unconscious woman was found behind the house.

They found Hartwell unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. Hartwell died at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 25 as a result her injuries, police said.

Hartwell's death was the city's 23rd homicide this year, police said.

