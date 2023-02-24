A juvenile was shot and wounded early Friday in northern Surry County, and another juvenile is facing an assault charge in the case, authorities said.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting near the 200 block of Woodbridge Drive, which is north of Mount Airy, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where the juvenile was in critical but stable condition Friday, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators later linked another juvenile male to the shooting, and they are seeking a juvenile petition that charges that person with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the suspect. No further details were immediately available.