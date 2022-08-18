A juvenile is shot three times on Brandemere Lane in Winston-Salem

A juvenile was shot three times Thursday while he was a passenger in a car, authorities said.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to the 7000 block of Brandemere Lane on a report of gunfire in the city's northwestern section, police said.

Investigators determined that the juvenile was shot by unknown suspects, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's violent firearms investigations team also responded to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.