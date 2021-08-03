A juvenile was shot, and police want to know who left the young person at a hospital

Winston-Salem police are looking for the driver who dropped off a juvenile gunshot victim Tuesday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital shortly after 4 p.m., police said, after two juveniles had been left there.

One had a single gunshot wound to his lower right calf, police said. Both juveniles refused to provide information to the officers about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Video surveillance indicated that the two were dropped off at the hospital in a dark color CRV-type vehicle, police said. The driver left the area before officers arrived on the scene.

The wounded juvenile was in stable condition at the hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police at 336-276-1717.

