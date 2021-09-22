A Kernersville man faces charges in connection with the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Nathaniel Darnell Hood, 44, of Waverly Oaks Drive is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, Winston-Salem police said.

Hood turned himself into the Forsyth County Magistrate's Office and the Forsyth County Jail Wednesday, police said. Hood was being held Wednesday night in the jail with no bond allowed.

Hood is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

On Sept. 11, officers went to the 2900 block of Bon Air Avenue on a report of a shooting at 7:35 p.m., police said. They found Timothy Lee Jackson, 58, who had a gunshot wound to the torso.

Jackson was shot while he was on his front porch, police said. Jackson later died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Jackson was on his front porch when a group of men approached him, police said. Jackson and the group of men then got into an argument, and Jackson was shot, police said.

The men left the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.