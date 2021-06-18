 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kernersville man released from custody after arrest on federal charges linked to Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington

  • 0

A Kernersville man has been released from custody after his arrest on federal charges linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., according to a federal court document.

Anthony Joseph Scirica was ordered to appear via Zoom June 28 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the document says. Federal law enforcement agencies typically don’t publicly release photos of federal criminal defendants.

Mark Jones of Winston-Salem, Scirica’s attorney, declined to comment Friday about the charges against his client.

The FBI arrested Scirica Wednesday in Winston-Salem after he was accused of entering the U.S. Capitol more than five months ago, a federal criminal complaint says.

Scirica is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to an arrest warrant.

Federal investigators gathered evidence from three witnesses that showed Scirica inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, the complaint said. Video security footage also showed Scirica inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID test results for Shanghai's population under review

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert