A Kernersville man said his girlfriend shot herself in the head in a suicide attempt. He is now charged with her murder.

A Kernersville man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
On Nov. 10, 2020, deputies went to 912 Piney Grove Road, Lot 40, in Kernersville on a report of a suicide. The caller said that his girlfriend had tried to kill herself by shooting herself in the head. Tammy Denise Jester, 52, was taken by Forsyth County EMS to a hospital, where she later died.
After examining the evidence at the scene and receiving a report from the medical examiner, deputies determined that Jester's death was a homicide, not a suicide.
Michael Anthony McBride, 61, of Kernersville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. McBride appeared before a magistrate and is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to have a first appearance in Forsyth District Court on Friday.
