A Kernersville teenager faces charges after he is accused to leading Forsyth County sheriff's deputies in a chase in southeastern Winston-Salem

A Kernersville teenager is facing charges after he was accused of leading Forsyth County sheriff's deputies on a chase in southeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday night.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Moravia and Burgandy streets in Winston Salem, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

The vehicle's driver didn't stop, resulting in a pursuit, Howell said. During the chase, the driver stopped the car and ran away.

A community lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure, including at Easton Elementary School, Howell said. The lockdown lasted 20 to 30 minutes at the school, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Deputies and a police dog searched for the driver, but they couldn’t find him, Howell said. Investigators later determined the suspect vehicle in the chase had been stolen.

Deputies later received reports of someone running through backyards near the location of the pursuit that matched the suspect's clothing and physical description, Howell said. Deputies found the suspect and arrested him.