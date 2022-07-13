 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A larceny suspect crashes his vehicle into a brick sign near Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a driver crashed into the stone sign at Reynolda Church on Reynolda Road on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

After the crash, the driver ran from the scene, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

It was unclear if Winston-Salem police took the person into custody.

A person involved in the wreck was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, the television station reported.

It was unclear whether the person taken to the hospital was the one who crashed into the sign. 

