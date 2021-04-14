A Lexington man faces charges after he was accused of kidnapping and attempting to rape a teenage girl

A Lexington man faces charges after he was accused of kidnapping a teenage girl and attempting to rape her, court records show.

George Wade Spicer Jr., 30, of Cecil Street was arrested Tuesday by Lexington police and charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, felony breaking and entering, kidnapping and resisting a public officer, according to arrest warrants.

Spicer was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $125,200, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Spicer is accused of breaking and entering a building Tuesday in the 200 block of East Fifth Avenue Extension in Lexington, kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and attempting to rape her, an arrest warrant said.

Spicer also is accused running away from a Lexington police officer who eventually arrested him, another warrant said.

