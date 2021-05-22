A Lexington man faces drug charges after he is accused of selling meth to undercover officers

A Lexington man is facing drug offenses after he is accused to selling methamphetamines to undercover officers earlier this month and in April, court records show.

Armando Delgado Molina, 36, of Forest Hill Road is charged with nine counts of trafficking in meth and three counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver meth, according to arrest warrants. Molina also is charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of maintaining a dwelling to store meth, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to other arrest warrants.

Molina was being held Saturday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2.03 million, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Molina is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Molina is accused of possessing, selling and delivering nearly 35 ounces of meth to an undercover officer April 16 and May 4 and nearly 15½ ounces of meth to an undercover officer on May 14, the warrants said.

Molina also is accused of possessing and storing meth at his Lexington home, possessing plastic bags to store a controlled substance and possessing a 9 mm handgun as a felon, according to other warrants.

