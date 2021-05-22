 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Lexington man faces drug charges after he is accused of selling meth to undercover officers
0 comments

A Lexington man faces drug charges after he is accused of selling meth to undercover officers

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lexington man is facing drug offenses after he is accused to selling methamphetamines to undercover officers earlier this month and in April, court records show.

Armando Delgado Molina, 36, of Forest Hill Road is charged with nine counts of trafficking in meth and three counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver meth, according to arrest warrants. Molina also is charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of maintaining a dwelling to store meth, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to other arrest warrants.

Molina was being held Saturday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2.03 million, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Molina is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Molina is accused of possessing, selling and delivering nearly 35 ounces of meth to an undercover officer April 16 and May 4 and nearly 15½ ounces of meth to an undercover officer on May 14, the warrants said.

Molina also is accused of possessing and storing meth at his Lexington home, possessing plastic bags to store a controlled substance and possessing a 9 mm handgun as a felon, according to other warrants.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Crime

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News