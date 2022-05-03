A Lexington man is facing sex offenses after he was accused of assaulting a 10 year-old girl for two years

A Lexington man is facing sex offenses after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl for two years, court records show.
Saveun Chhit, 46, of 10th Street was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape, two counts of incest and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants.
Chhit is accused of having sex with the girl and taking indecent liberties with her from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2020, the warrants said.
Chhit was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, a court record shows.
Chhit was required to provide his fingerprints and a DNA sample, the record said.
Chhit is scheduled to appear May 31 in Davidson District Court.
