A male juvenile was shot and wounded Thursday in a Winston-Salem home, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Manly St., police said.

Officers then found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot to his upper leg, police said.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital, and his injury is considered serious, but non-life threatening, police said. Police didn't identify the juvenile.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home, and they seized a spent casing and a rifle, police said..

Police also found other evidence that indicated that the shooting happened inside the home.